GCN launches new French language channel

Play Sports Group (PSG) is launching its 12th channel, GCN en Français.

Since 2013, PSG’s channels have reached 2.5 billion views and currently serve 20 million monthly viewers. This dedicated French-language channel is set to “once again change the landscape of the cycling media”, further expanding Global Cycling Network (GCN)’s global offering beyond the existing English (launched 2013), Spanish (2018), Italian (2018), Japanese (2019) and German (2020) channels.

GCN en Français will collaborate with PSG’s channels and Eurosport to deliver content for French-speaking cycling fans. The channel will be fronted by retired professional cyclists Loïc Chetout and Florian Chabbal, who together have over a decade of pro cycling and cycling media experience.

Simon Wear, founder and CEO of PSG, said: “For many years we have had a loyal following for GCN in France, I am delighted that we are now able to serve this growing community properly with a whole channel in French language, a bespoke channel, dedicated to the needs of the French-speaking cycling community.

“We have two fantastic presenters in Loïc and Florian and we are so pleased to welcome them to our company, we are really looking forward to seeing both Loïc and Florian in action, bringing their own special insights, ideas, characters and style to the new channel.”

The launch of GCN en Français follows on from the launch of GCN auf Deutsch and just over one year on from the announcement, in January 2019, that Discovery Inc, owner of Eurosport, had acquired a majority stake in PSG.

The GCN en Français channel is now live and regularly posting content here.



