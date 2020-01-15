Gocycle to partner with nutrition brand Fuel10k to promote benefits of e-bikes

Gocycle is set to partner with protein breakfast brand Fuel10k to increase awareness of how e-bikes can help more people to lead an active lifestyle.

Fuel10k will give away five fast-folding Gocycle GX electric bikes as part of its biggest-ever on-pack promotion between January and April.

The GX will feature on three million of the brand’s high-protein breakfast drinks and porridge pots in outlets nationwide.

Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer and founder, said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to spread the message of the enormous health benefits of e-bikes to millions of people across the UK. E-bikes are the perfect travel solution for people who want to lead a more active and sustainable lifestyle – and above all they are fun!

“This partnership is all about fuelling more people to lead a more active lifestyle in the long-term. E-bikes are a great way to get back out onto two wheels. Having the electrical assistance on tap removes many of the daunting elements of cycling and encourages more people to cycle more of the time which can only be a good thing.”

Individuals can enter the competition by purchasing a Fuel10k breakfast drink or porridge pot that features a Gocycle on the packaging. They will be presented with a unique code which they can enter on Fuel10k’s competition site to be in with a chance of winning a fast-folding Gocycle GX and other prizes such as sports T-shirts, water bottles or discount codes.

Scott Chassels, Fuel10k managing director, added: “We are an increasingly time-poor society and everyone seems to be busier than ever, but that shouldn’t be at the detriment of our health. Fuel10k exists to give people a better for you, protein-based, breakfast on-the-go, which helps them to maximise the precious little time they have in the morning and fuel their active day ahead.

“We are really excited by this partnership as e-bikes can really enhance the lifestyles of busy people by helping them to have a healthier, more sustainable and speedier commute.”

The fast-folding Gocycle GX is available to order now online and through select resellers throughout US, Canada, UK, and EU.