Gocycle setting up European subsidiary to support EU growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gocycle is to set up a new European subsidiary to better serve its growing EU customer base.

The Netherlands-based European subsidiary will include localised EU wide fulfilment from a central distribution centre in Germany. The warehouse will stock and distribute Gocycle products and accessories, fulfilling the brand’s orders across the European Union.

Gocycle has seen 25% sales growth across Europe in each of the last five years, rising to 50% in 2020. The business said it aims to attract more bicycle retailers and customers with its new European footprint.

Richard Thorpe, designer and founder of Gocycle, said: “In 2018, growth in the North American market demanded that we open a US division to better serve that important market.

“We have always planned and expected that a European division with a central EU warehouse location would be needed at some stage in our growth trajectory.

“2020 was a very strong year for us, and with our new G4 model hitting the market in the coming months, as well as the Brexit rules now settled, it feels like the right time to make this move so that we can support our European customers more closely and lay the groundwork for future growth.”

The business, which has doubled its global workforce over the last 12 months, is also planning to launch a dedicated European Service and Maintenance Centre in the near future to improve the efficiency of support for its owners.

The announcement of the formation of Gocycle EU BV comes a week after the brand previewed its new fast-folding G4 and G4i models ahead of their spring launch. A countdown timer to the fourth generation Gocycle reveal is now live on www.gocycle.com and interested parties can register to be among the first to hear about the new models.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: