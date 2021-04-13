Hama Group acquires majority stake in Messingschlager

Share Facebook

The Hama Group, from Monheim, Germany, has acquired the majority stake in Messingschlager with retrospective effect from 1st January.

“This is the best step in order to take our company further and to position it properly for the next few years,” said Benno Messingschlager, former owner of the Messingschlager GmbH & Co. KG. “With Hama as a partner, there are many synergy effects and financial opportunities open up to take advantage of the opportunities created by corona and e-mobility.

“We are thus laying the foundation for sustainable growth, securing jobs in the region and strengthening our position as a reliable partner for our customers and suppliers.”

The bicycle sector is new territory for the Hama Group, but the business model is ‘very similar’ to that of Messingschlager. “We are happy to welcome 150 new colleagues to the Hama family,” said Christoph Thomas, Hama managing director.

Benno Messingschlager added: “We have found an ideal partner in Hama. A family company that shares our values, values employees as people and thinks in the same entrepreneurial direction as we do – especially with regard to progress, innovation and partnership.”

