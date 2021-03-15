havebike offering £500 joining bonus for bicycle technicians and mechanics

Share Facebook

havebike is looking to employ high-level bicycle technicians and mechanics to work on a range of bikes including high-end road bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes, as well as being involved in servicing London’s emergency services fleet.

The company is offering a £500 joining bonus, to be paid on successful completion of the probationary period.

“We are in a very fortunate position that havebike has grown steadily since its inception, and rapidly over the last 12 months as many have rediscovered the benefits of cycling,” said havebike founder and CEO Nick Brown. “We want to continue to offer a convenient and swift service that allows people to get back on their bikes for active transport, leisure, or training as quickly as possible.

“To keep pace with demand and uphold our reputation for excellence and professionalism, we are looking to employ high-level bicycle technicians and mechanics. They will have a great opportunity to work on a range of bikes including high-end road bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes as well as being involved in servicing London’s emergency services fleet.

“Any bicycle technicians or mechanics that have been left feeling unnerved by recent news in our industry should get in touch with havebike, and we feel the ‘Golden Hello’ offers another reason for the industry’s best to consider working with us. We pride ourselves in looking after our staff as well we do our customers’ bikes.

“Our central London workshop is a friendly and vibrant place that operates seven days a week with almost 30 full-time staff. We are the only bicycle servicing company with a Shimano Service Centre accreditation in the UK and Europe and are the authorised service agents for Canyon and Ribble.”

