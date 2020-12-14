Hayes unveils new Mezzer Expert

Share Facebook

Hayes has unveiled a new addition to the Mezzer family, the Mezzer Expert.

Utilising the same chassis as the Mezzer Pro, the Expert features 37mm stanchions built from 7000 series aluminium and Hayes’ Reverse Arch technology. This keeps the fork light at 2,030g (27.5in at 180mm) making the Expert the “second lightest” fork in the Enduro category, said Hayes, second to the Mezzer Pro.

Riders of the Mezzer Expert also have the option to upgrade their existing fork to the Pro level. Both the IRT volume adjuster and MC2 damper are available for purchase in the aftermarket and can be swapped into the fork. The Expert also features Hayes’ Trail Side Relief (TSR) ports located on the back of the lower legs under the arch. TSR allows riders to “bleed” built up casting pressure while on the trail.

Within the air leg of the fork is the Expert Air system. Expert Air is derived from Hayes’ Dorado Air system and features a balancing valve that equalises the positive and negative air chambers during the air fill process. This valve is activated only when the pump is threaded completely onto the valve. This gives the spring rate a “smooth and consistent feel” without any flat or dead spots in the stroke, said Hayes. This design also allows travel to be adjusted via included snap-on spacers. Both the 29in and 27.5in versions can be adjusted from 180mm down to 140mm without the need to purchase any additional parts.

The positive air volume of this fork can be adjusted through the Incremental Volume Adjuster (IVA) found at the top of the air leg. IVA modifies the volume in the positive air chamber with self-contained spacers dictating the position of the IVA piston. This allows the main air spring ramp-up to be tuned to the rider’s weight, style, and conditions without the need for additional parts.

Hayes’ new VTT-6P compression damper has been developed specifically for this fork. Adjusted through a single external compression adjuster, both high-speed and low-speed damping characteristics are changed simultaneously when turning the knob. The damper features a fixed shim stack and a secondary shim stack that is preloaded by the external adjuster. In positions 1 and 2 there is an open flow path through the compression damper. In positions 3-6, the adjustable shim stack comes into contact with the piston, increasing platform force.

The Mezzer Expert is available now through trusted dealers and distributors across the globe.

