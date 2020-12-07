Hexr to make bespoke cycling helmets with new smartphone fitting app

Share Facebook

Hexr has developed a smartphone fitting app, enabling it to make bespoke cycling helmets using the latest methods in Machine Vision.

The app uses the ‘most accurate’ 3D scanning technology available on a smartphone, able to measure details ‘finer than a grain of rice in size’, according to the company. The smartphone fitting app is accessible on devices supporting iOS 13 onwards (iPhone 6S and newer) and utilises augmented reality to guide the user through the fitting process.

“Like many, 2020 has been a unique year for us at Hexr,” said Henry Neilson, co-founder and CTO. “The rapid transformation of what is possible and necessary for safe commerce has borne some of the world’s most advanced 3D capturing software, neatly wrapped in a beautiful and intuitive interface.

“I am immensely proud of the Hexr team who have built this, making custom available to millions, and further challenging the limits of existing technology.”

Once the fitting is complete, Hexr manually reviews the data and sends it back to the customer to view. This includes metrics such as head size, weight and percentile. The custom data is then sent to a 3D printing factory based in the UK to be additively manufactured into a helmet, assembled, quality checked and delivered within five weeks. Throughout the process, customers can check the status of their order in real-time through the app.

www.hexr.com

