Hi!Mobee launches ‘first ever’ smart LED bike harness

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hi!Mobee, a start-up smart visibility company, has launched its first product aimed at improving the safety of cyclists and other road users.

The ergonomic, lightweight Weelight vest is designed to to be visible from 360°, day and night. According to the company, powerful LED lights, set to blink mode, make it so the user can be seen at a minimum distance of 35m (115 feet) during the day.

The Weelight’s smart technology allows turn signalling activation by handlebar remote, while braking and emergency situation hazard lights are activated automatically by computer sensors. The integrated accelerometer detects both slowing and braking, which then activates the brake lights. In case a rider falls, the hazard warning lights come on automatically. An audible signal indicates the operation of the turn signals and hazard lights.

“We are building a brand that is focused on creating better, safer experiences for those that believe in alternative transportation. We believe visibility by motorists, and visually communicating with them, is one of the best ways to do this,” said Eric Gueremy, co-founder of Hi!Mobee.

The harness is said to adapt to “most bodies and all types of clothing”.

“For many people, it will even fit over a backpack,” said a company statement. “After use, it slips into any bag or helmet thanks to its small profile. The smart visibility vest is powered by a lithium battery that is rechargeable on any USB port.”