Hotlines adds USWE backpacks to portfolio

Hotlines has added USWE to its portfolio.

USWE, pronounced “you-swii”, makes bounce free action backpacks and recently launched two new running vests.

“The Pace 2 and 8 are a completely new development for our running vests,” said Karl-Johan Engdahl, USWE founder. “These are lighter, improved size range, more ergonomic, and made to go fast.

“The adjustable NDM Vest Harness System is designed to create a perfect fit on any body type, male and female, from a pro racer to an everyday running enthusiast. We’re confident that the Pace will be your go-to.”

Hotlines will be bringing the full bike and run ranges to the UK with stock available from June onwards. Dealers interested in the brand can learn more at www.uswe-sports.com or visit hotlines-uk.com, email sales@hotlines-uk.com or call 0131 376 1838.

