HumanForest launches ‘CO2 Saver’ challenge for riders

HumanForest has created a new Challenges Scheme to encourage sustainable wellbeing amongst its riders.

Its first challenge, the ‘CO2 Saver’, aims to encourage each user to avoid emitting one kilo of CO2 by riding HumanForest e-bikes.

By opting into these challenges, each rider will be able to monitor the amount of CO2 they have saved from being emitted, the hours they have spent outdoors and the amount of energy they have burned through cycling.

HumanForest is aiming to raise awareness amongst its riders of the wider impact that their cycling is having on the environment, as well as their mental and physical health.

The winners of each of these three categories;’CO2 Saver’, ‘Outside Rider’ and ‘Energy Burner’ will be rewarded with TreeCoins within their HumanForest app. The winner of the first challenge, launching today, will receive ten free TreeCoins. One TreeCoin equates to one minute extra free riding for the user.

Over the coming weeks, the next two categories will be launched with different goals and prizes.

Michael Stewart, co-founder and head of marketing, said: “This is a great way to start the new year! We have built a fun and creative way to show our Treenions how their mobility decisions directly impact both their health, and the air quality of our beautiful city.

“We believe that these Challenges are a fresh way to bring to life the positive social impact we, as a community, are having through HumanForest! The aim of the scheme is to encourage HumanForest riders to understand the great impact that their transport decisions are having on both themselves and the environment they live in.”

Collectively, the CO2 saved during these challenges, by users choosing to cycle instead of using carbon-emitting forms of transport, will contribute to HumanForest’s goal of avoiding up to 20 tonnes of carbon from being released into London’s air this week.

The micromobility provider has collaborated with Bulgarian gamification software provider StriveCloud to create this way of engaging with consumers. Working with StriveCloud provides an opportunity to capitalise on the research that has been conducted regarding how gamification acts as a catalyst for customer engagement.