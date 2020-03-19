Hutchinson Tires closes factory and pauses commercial activity

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hutchinson Tires is to close its factory and pause commercial activity to slow down to spread of the COVID-19.

Bertrand Ballet, Hutchinson Cycling unit director, said the factory in Chalette-sur-Loing was closed this morning and the commercial activity will be stopped from next Monday, 23rd March 2020. The industrial and commercial activities will be paused until 6th April, with a possible extension depending on Government announcements.

The full statement read:

Dear partners, dear customers, dear all,

We have been living for a few weeks an unprecedented situation due to the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of everyone is a top priority for Hutchinson, which is why we have taken extensive measures across the entire Hutchinson sites. The factory in Chalette-sur-Loing was closed this morning and the commercial activity will be stopped from next Monday, March 23rd, 2020. The industrial and commercial activities will, therefore, be paused until April, 6th 2020 with possible extension depending on Government announcements. No deliveries can be made until this date.

Only a few employees in the support functions will continue to carry out their missions working remote from home: the division director, the industrial director, the marketing manager, the communications manager.

In the current context, we have also taken the decision to postpone the launches of our new XC/trail and gravel tyres.

We also recommend that each cyclist take responsibility for slowing the spread of the virus by avoiding outdoor cycling, and more generally any risky activity, so as not to overburden hospital staff in the event of an accident.

Not encouraging people to ride bikes, to have fun and share their passion is against our habits, but it is thanks to our union that we can overcome this epidemic.

Take care of yourself and your family during this time.

With our warmest regards,

The Hutchinson team