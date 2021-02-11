IAA Mobility announces first bike brands to exhibit at September show

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

IAA Mobility has announced the first bicycle brands that have registered to exhibit at the September show.

Both regular and electric models from categories including urban, road, cargo, gravel, MTB and more will be showcased. The complete bike brands that have confirmed as of today are Bergamont, Ca Go, Fixie Inc., GasGas Bicycle, Husqvarna E-Bicycles, R Raymon, Riese & Müller, Scott, Simplon, Specialized, Stromer, QWIC and Votec.

An additional, new product category is chainless pedelecs, both two-wheeled versions like MOCCI (by CIP) and four-wheeled models featuring a weather protection cabin such as those offered by Bio-Hybrid.

There will also be a strong B2C focus at the show, both at the “Open Space” brand and product experience hubs in the inner-city and at a separate, B2B2C section of the “Summit” at Munich’s trade fair ground, direct to consumer brands and large online retailers have registered as exhibitors at IAA Mobility. Examples include Rose Bikes and Internetstores brands fahrrad.de and Bikester. Digital second-hand shop Rebike will also be present.

Established e-component brands such as Bosch, Brose, Mahle, Valeo and ZF will be joined by cycling-only competitor Fazua.

In addition to the B2C aspect of IAA Mobility, all B2B stakeholders will also be united at the summit. A wide variety of suppliers will be present, such as battery, display, motor, connectivity, IoT-tech, tyres and general hardware manufacturers. More complete bike brands, as well as cycling component companies, will be announced in the coming weeks.

https://www.iaa.de/en/mobility/bike

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: