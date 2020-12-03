IAM RoadSmart appoints Greenidge as CEO, targets ‘new phase of growth’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

IAM RoadSmart has appointed Tony Greenidge as its new CEO.

He will lead the independent road safety charity, which aims to improves driver and rider on-road skills, in ‘a new phase of growth’.

Greenidge joined IAM RoadSmart in 2017 as its business development director before stepping up to become interim CEO earlier this year. Since joining, he has overseen the continued year-on-year growth of the charity’s drink-drive rehabilitation and fleet divisions, while more recently leading the organisation through both coronavirus lockdowns.

Having successfully run his own consulting business, Tony brings with him more than two decades of sales and leadership experience in road safety, risk management, mobility and the corporate fleet sector.

Chairman Derek McMullan said: “I am delighted to have been able to appoint Tony as IAM RoadSmart’s permanent CEO.”

“Tony brings strong leadership and deep knowledge of IAM RoadSmart’s activities in these challenging times, helping to safeguard the future of our charity and driving forward our work with our group volunteers on a number of UK-wide road safety initiatives.

Greenidge added: “The last six months have been challenging, but I have been enormously impressed by the way that the whole IAM RoadSmart team – including our staff, members, and volunteers – have come together to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Looking forward to 2021 we are well poised to continue with our core objective of improving safety for all road users and I am very honoured to be leading our collective efforts towards achieving this.

“I would like to thank everyone within the organisation and our key partners for their support, particularly over the last six months, and I very much look forward to continuing to work with them to positively influence and reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads each year.”