Insync launches pop-up stand at Selfridges Oxford Street

Insync Bikes has launched a new pop-up stand at Selfridges’ flagship London department store on Oxford Street.

The brand’s director of sales and marketing Gopal Krishan said the ‘flash site’ features Insync’s high-end ranges, including the Viking Pro models and Lectro easystep e-bikes.

The bikes will retail at between £900-£1500.

“We are delighted to showcase our bikes in such a prestigious location complementing our network of more than 150 independent bike dealers nationwide,” he said.

“Insync is proud to a British company and British bike brand supported by our Indian owner Hero Cycles which has moved the entire design team to the UK.

“We want to continue to champion cycling as a force for good providing affordable bikes for the family. Cycling, as the prime minister has said, is entering a golden age which many health and environmental benefits.”

As the store develops, Krishan added, Insync plans to introduce its Ryedale range of women’s bikes as well as its e-bikes made by German manufacturer HNF Nicolai, which Insync’s parent company Hero Cycles bought earlier this year.

Insync’s bikes will also be available on the Selfridges website.

