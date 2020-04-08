Insync reports demand at ‘Christmas levels’

Share Facebook

Insync Bikes’ bike sales have reached a level “only usually seen around Christmas” in the last five working days, as key workers and the wider public adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.

Head of European operations Eddie Eccleston said demand for bikes is primarily in the price range of £160-£300 and is being seen in both independent bike shops, which have been allowed by the Government to stay open, as well as online.

“Initially when the lockdown was first announced we did not see much movement from our bike dealer network,” he said. “Shops were telling us the interest was mainly in repairing bikes as people sought out alternative forms of transport. However, in the last five working days, new bike sales have rocketed with IBDs selling large numbers of existing stock and ordering new bikes from us.

“Our online sales, via the InsyncBikes.com and Parkers of Bolton websites, meanwhile have also seen a significant spike in the same period. We only usually see this level of interest at Christmas.”

Eccleston said it was too early to determine whether the spike was a short term bubble or a trend but he hoped families would start seeing the many benefits of cycling to mental and physical health as well as cutting air pollution by taking cars off the road.

“We are managing to keep up with the demand which we think is being driven by key workers wanting an affordable alternative form of transport for commuting and also families wanting to keep fit,” he continued. “But the level of demand is certainly testing as many delivery companies are operating with fewer staff.

“We are keeping our warehouse open, even though some of our staff are off isolating, but we are operational with workers able to work at a safe distance from each other and delivery drivers when they arrive for collections. Generally, there is a great spirit on the Insync team as we see that our bikes are playing their part in the national effort against the virus and are making a positive difference.”

He said cycling can be a “weapon” against the virus. “This is a terrible crisis and we know many people are suffering greatly,” he said. “If anything good can come of it we hope that families can embrace cycling as a force for good. Cycling has been proved to improve immunity and sensitivity to vaccines across age ranges including older people.

“In addition, it is a great way to relieve stress caused by the awful pressures we are facing. In the long term perhaps people will see that cycling is an alternative form of transport for commuting and getting around instead of pollution heavy cars and buses.”

Last week, Insync Bikes launched a discount deal for NHS and emergency services workers to buy a range of e-bikes and road bikes. Eccleston said the range is being offered to help NHS and emergency services staff undertake essential journeys and commute to work, instead of risking infection on public transport, as well as to keep fit and strengthen immunity.

To claim the offer, emergency services staff can visit the Insync owned www.parkersofbolton.co.uk website, click the NHS offer and input the code NHSRULES20 and their NHS or emergency services ID number.