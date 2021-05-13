Islabikes launches cargo bike delivery trial in Ludlow

Share Facebook

Islabikes and Ludlow 21 Sustainable Transport Group have launched a cargo bike delivery trial to lower Ludlow’s carbon footprint.

The initial eighth month trial period is free to local businesses wanting to deliver small goods around town.

Matt Baynham, head of sustainability at Islabikes, said: “With more home deliveries than ever, and more vans clogging our streets, we are keen to improve air quality and reduce congestion in our home town.”

If the trial is successful, it is hoped the service will expand and become permanent, while providing a template for entrepreneurs in other small towns who are interested in delivering goods by bike.

Businesses keen to offer free delivery to their customers should contact Islabikes on 01584 708 383 for full details.

