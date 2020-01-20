Ison to showcase Benno e-bikes at CORE

Ison Distribution will be showcasing Benno at this month’s CORE, returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

Etility design is “at the heart” of every Benno e-bike, as the brand believes that people need an “everyday e-bike engineered with the perfect blend of ride dynamics, cargo capacity and good looks”.

Ben Luster will be flying into COREbike from the US to show interested dealers the unique features of the Benno Etility bikes. Catch up with Luster on the Sunday and Monday in Ison’s Indianapolis room.

The new Benno 2020 range for the UK includes three key models:

RemiDemi

“The RemiDemi was designed to shed old and outdated beliefs about small bikes. It’s a totally new breed of e-bikes with a fun yet sturdy and stable ride that gives you more control,” said a statement. “The unique and iconic lines of the pragmatic frame design give it a fresh yet timeless and simple look.

“And of course, being a Benno it has their trademarked Etility Design which means it can carry more cargo and can easily be accessorised with different Benno front trays and Yepp child seats.”

Boost E

“Challenging environments and heavy loads are no match for the uncompromising and award-winning Boost E,” said a statement. “This compact and extremely sturdy Etility bike is always ready for the next adventure – close to home or far from civilisation.

“The rigid aluminium frame and big 24”x2.6” custom tires combine with the Bosch Performance Line CX Electric motor to provide a powerful, yet, composed ride. The unique upright riding position and ergonomic handlebar design lets you ride with purpose without sacrificing comfort and manoeuvrability.

“And a smart, interchangeable rack and rail system lets you pick and choose from dozens of possible configurations to suit the mission. Capability meets versatility to make the Boost E the choice of professional rescue teams, adventurists, bike couriers and everyday suburban explorers.”

eJoy

“Inspired by the lines of vintage Italian scooters and classic German cars, the eJoy combines the timeless language of vehicle design of the past with modern technology and Benno’s Etility design,” said a statement. “Resulting in an e-bike that’s both charming and capable.

“The powerful and efficient Bosch Active Plus electric motor paired with a sturdy oversized rear rack and an optional frame-mounted front tray to give you serious load capacity. It’s comfortable and upright, yet powerful riding position makes riding easy and fun, while the extra-strong aluminium frame with its low step-through design gives you a smooth ride with extra control.

“The eJoy is a true two-wheeled electrical vehicle that allows you to leave your car behind, whether you’re running errands or on a scenic joyride.”