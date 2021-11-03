Italian brand Alé joins WorldTour cycling team BikeExchange as kit sponsor 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Italian clothing brand Alé will be on display in the UCI WorldTour from next year, as it joins Australian team BikeExchange as kit sponsor.

Alé, distributed in the UK by Paligap, has signed a two-year partnership with the top-tier professional road cycling team to sponsor both the men’s and women’s squads.

The pros will be wearing the PR.R and the PR.S lines, with the kit being custom-designed for the demands of the Tour de France and beyond.

CEO of Alé parent company APG, Alessia Piccolo, said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the important partnership with Team BikeExchange. We will dress the team with our unmistakable design, providing them with the best textile engineering in the field of cycling clothing. Our style department is already working on the graphics, which will be impactful as always. While waiting to discover the new jersey design and the new 2022 line-up, I wish the whole team the best for their off-season preparation, and I can’t wait to start collaborating and winning together.”

Team BikeExchange, sponsored by the international BikeExchange online marketplace, is home to star British rider Simon Yates, a winner of the Vuelta a España, and Australia’s Amanda Spratt on the women’s side.

The squad was previously sponsored by Giordana.

Read more: Report shows potential of e-bikes to replace car trips in city regions

General manager of the team, Brent Copeland, said: “We are very pleased to begin this new partnership with Alé, a brand that is investing heavily in our beloved sport, both in terms of marketing and continuous research and development of top-quality products. These two aspects are very important to us because they can support us in the continuous growth of our team both in terms of international visibility and for the performance of our athletes. We are only at the beginning, but we expect to continue growing together for a long time.”