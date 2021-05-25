Jessica Strange appointed editor of off.road.cc

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

F-At Digital’s off-road cycling site off.road.cc has appointed Jessica Strange as editor.

Strange boasts an impressive track record in off-road journalism since launching her Velo Me blog in 2015. From there, she went on to write for and edit Total Women’s Cycling followed by stints writing and presenting for GMBN, GMBN Tech, and EMBN for the Play Sports Network.

“I’m delighted to be appointed as editor of off.road.cc, a title that’s rich in quality content and backed by a team of talented individuals,” she said. “With a head full of ideas, I’m keen to contribute to the brand to help showcase the wonderful world of off-road riding while further growing its loyal community of readers.”

She joins off.road.cc, which covers mountain biking and gravel and adventure cycling, as it enjoys a sustained period of growth with the number of people visiting the site more than doubling year on year in the first quarter.

off.road.cc’s publisher Patrick Joscelyne said: “It’s great to have someone with Jessica’s background and skillset in the editor’s seat on off.road.cc and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve with her onboard.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year for all of us and Jessica joins us at an exciting time for off.road.cc with her appointment just the first step to building a stronger team to deliver a better experience to our fast-growing multi-discipline audience.”

F-At Digital’s publishing director,Tony Farrelly hailed Strange’s appointment as another sign that F-At, which also publishes road.cc and ebiketips, continues to go from strength to strength. “Attracting an editor of Jessica’s calibre demonstrates yet again the regard in which our titles are held which is all down to the hard work and dedication of the teams that put them together.

“Jessica taking over at off.road.cc is an integral step in building on the success the site has had over the last couple of years, and particularly in 2021, but it’s just a first step we will be making further investments in editorial talent to help drive further growth in the coming year.”

Strange can be contacted on jessica.strange@off.road.cc.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: