Knaap Bikes secures financial support from Dutch bank Rabobank

Dutch bank Rabobank has backed e-bike brand Knapp Bikes as it prepares to ‘take its business to the next level’.

Knaap Bikes distributor JDM Products confirmed that the business has secured financial support to help build on the brand’s success and fulfil its ambitions of “taking over the e-bike market”.

Knapp founder Robin Cats said: “Our brand is evolving at a rate even we didn’t anticipate and its potential is uncapped. The fact that the prestigious investment team over at Rabobank are as excited as we are about its future and recognise its potential, means we are able to expand in line with demand and develop our brand globally.”

JDM Products opened a 100,000 sq ft warehouse facility in Milton Keynes earlier this year and now has over 150 Knaap partner dealers around the UK and over 30 hire companies.

Steven May from JDM Products said: “The Knaap brand has already made its initial impact with independent bike stores and we are now seeing the bikes being adopted by the Instagram generation as a super cool, urban transport solution whilst still being the coolest bike on the streets whatever your age!”

