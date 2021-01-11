Knaap Bikes teams up with Coca Cola for Coke Energy drink launch in the Netherlands

Knaap Bikes has teamed up with Coca Cola to launch the new Coke Energy drink in the Netherlands.

The collaboration hit the streets of all major cities across the Netherlands, giving people the chance to try the new drink while also seeing the Coke Energy branded Knaap bikes on display.

The street marketing campaign ran over a ten-week period, visiting cities and launching the new drink to thousands of customers. As well as getting their hands on the new drink, customers were also given the chance to win a Knaap bike when they bought a four or six pack of Coke Energy.

“Knaap Bikes is a grassroots brand, therefore, to be asked to collaborate with and to receive recognition from one of the world’s best-known brands so early in our history is something we don’t take lightly,” said founder Robin Cats. “It’s really fantastic to work with such a household name and we hope to work more with it in the future.”

Cats added: “The design of the Knaap Bike is really eye-catching and provides an incredibly cool canvas for brands to make their mark on, whilst also getting their customers and staff talking about them long after the event or meeting!”

Knaap Bikes recently won Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres, at the 2020 BikeBiz Awards.

