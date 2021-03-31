Knaap distributor JDM to open Milton Keynes facility

Share Facebook

Knaap Bikes distributor JDM Products is to open a 100,000 sq. ft. distribution facility in Milton Keynes.

Opening on 12th April, the facility will offer large scale product distract and all of the logistics and operational solutions that Knaap needs to support its rapidly expanding partner dealer network. With over 140 independent partner dealers across the country, it will help overcome the challenges faced by Brexit from its Dublin headquarters.

UK country manager Steven May said: “Our new facility dramatically improves our support to all of the independent Knaap cycle store partners by enabling us to improve our delivery solution from 72 down to 24 hours. This means that we can continue to minimise the risk and maximise the profitability of any store that partners with us by enabling our demonstration-and-drop-ship model that enables cash flow and capital to be released in their business to help drive more sales.

“With over 100,000 sq. ft. of space, we have the ability to bring all of our partner brands into the Milton Keynes facility and widen the new and exciting products and brands that can be brought to life in stores.”

May said he is continuing to look for partners across the UK, with a specific focus now on building its network within cities across the UK as this is the first of the target consumer groups for the two-seater, 140km range Knaap bike.

Cycle stores that are interested in becoming partners with Knaap and JDM’s wider brand portfolio can reach May on 07546 931642 and smay@jdmproducts.com.

