Knaap rolls out in UK with 120 dealers reached, partners with Nicky Romero

Knaap Bikes has partnered with global DJ and producer Nicky Romero, as it celebrates reaching over 120 dealers across the UK.

The brand has created some content with Romero, which it will show and share in the upcoming weeks. “Of course, a bike is primarily a transportation object,” said Romero. “But to be honest, I use my Knaap Bikes to relax, make a tour and get things off my mind. Going to my studio, to see friends or just drive around: I absolutely love it!”

Knaap bikes retail at £2,299. In November last year, the brand announced it had passed 75 partner dealers in seven weeks.

Steven May, country manager for Knaap distributor JDM Products, said: “The Knapp collaboration with Nicky is the first of many that will bring life to the brand with sound and vision, and position us firmly in front of the new post-COVID consumer. It shows how something as simple as an e-bike can bring a positive feeling, physically and more importantly mentally as we come out of the huge challenges of the past year.”

He added: “We want to continue to partner with retailers that remember the impact of style and recognise innovation in an industry that delivers rapidly increasing profit. Having won [last] year’s Innovation from a Newcomer in the BikeBiz Awards, we will continue to demonstrate how we are bringing new riders to cycling for the benefit of everyone involved.”

