Laka launches new bike shop membership programme

Laka has launched a new bike shop membership programme, designed to provide retailers with the means, via plug-and-play online technology, to create their own customer membership programme.

Laka’s Bike Shop Membership Programme is free to participating retailers who can register their interest via a dedicated page on the Laka website. Members are provided with their own dedicated, co-branded membership website, together with a package of co-branded marketing collateral, so that the retailer can promote its new membership programme in-store, online and via social media.

Individual retailers are also able to tailor their own membership programmes’ benefits to suit their own customers, for example, by providing additional perks such as an annual service, a loyalty discount on accessories or free puncture repairs.

Within each membership, Laka includes some ‘must-have’ protection for the cyclist, including up to £200 of emergency travel expenses. There’s also third-party liability cover to help cyclists defend themselves against others in court and pay for liabilities that arise from cycling accidents when it’s their fault, plus legal cover to help cyclists pursue claims against other road users and 30 days free bike insurance cover against theft and accidental damage.

All aspects of membership, from handling payments to customer support, are handled by Laka. Retailers will earn commission every month on every membership and Laka said it will also pro-actively promote participating stores to people in their area.

“Our Bike Shop Membership Programme is the logical extension of our tried and trusted collective insurance model,” said Tobias Taupitz, CEO at Laka. “We are ingrained in the cycling community and recognise the important role the independent cycle retailer plays, as both a supplier of essential services and also as a pro-active dispenser of general and local cycling advice and knowledge.

“We fully appreciate how busy bike shops are and have therefore created a solution that adds benefit to all parties without creating any additional burden. It’s a win-win all round.”

Steve Boucher from Temple Cycles added: “We’re delighted to be launching our own Temple Cycles membership powered by Laka. Laka provides the platform which makes it super easy to get up and running. The member benefits included are ideal for keeping everyone protected out on the road.”

