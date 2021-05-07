Laka becomes insurance partner for Austin Cycles

Share Facebook

Austin Cycles has partnered with bicycle insurance company Laka to bring exclusive deals to ATTO owners.

The brand launched the lightweight folding ATTO bike in 2019. To celebrate the launch of this collaboration, it is now giving any new customers who purchase an ATTO from 6th May to 4th June one year’s free bicycle insurance with Laka. This is worth over £380.

“We’re excited to be working alongside the expert team at Laka insurance,” said Wayland Austin, founder of Austin Cycles. “We want more people to be riding their bikes and, by collaborating with Laka, to offer this comprehensive insurance, it takes another worry away from taking the bike instead.

“We want to remove as many of the obstacles as possible from people riding their bikes: the ATTO is oil-free, lightweight, simple and most of all fun. If you ride an ATTO, it might just change your life and now, with this insurance, we’ve got your back too.”

Tobias Taupitz CEO and co-founder of Laka, added: “Laka welcomes the Austin CC community to the pack. We love the innovation that Austin Cycles has brought to the mobility sector and share the ambition to get more people cycling. Their ATTO model, the world’s finest carbon fibre folding bike, is the ultimate urban cycling experience.

“We are delighted to be the insurance partner for Austin Cycles whose bikes are as sleek in design as they are performance-focused. It’s the go-to choice for the cycling connoisseur.”

