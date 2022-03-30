Le Col unveils new spring summer 2022 collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Le Col has unveiled its new collection for spring summer 2022, with updates to the Pro and Hors Categorie Jerseys, as well as a refined version of the Sport Jersey.

The premium cycling performance brand has also promised bib shorts, oversocks and arm screens in the coming months, as well as new colourways and updates to some of its most popular jerseys, jackets, gilets, bib shorts, mitts and socks.

Le Col Pro Jersey II

With the inaugural Le Col Pro Jersey being one of its best-selling items, the brand said there will be a number of improvements for 2022. Offering an even closer fit than before, with a superior fabric feel, the lightweight material pulls sweat away from the body to the exterior of the jersey. It is also now made from recycled materials and available in four exciting colourways.

Le Col Sport Jersey II

The Le Col Sport Jersey II comes in a range of two-tone colourways. Designed with a slightly more relaxed silhouette from a mechanical knit stretch polyester, the Sport Jersey II is more flattering than the compressive race fit of the Pro Jersey II. The 2022 Sport II Jersey features a pre-dyed fabric, with sleeve lengths slightly longer in line with current trends.

Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey

Designed to bridge the gap between those days where arm warmers are essential, but thermal and protective fabrics aren’t, the Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is made from a brushed back lycra that’s thicker than typical to offer a protection from cold air without sacrificing the breathability and fit of traditional summer jerseys.

The jersey has a compressive fit that’s secured by a silicone band at the hem and low profile cuffs. Cover stitched for strength, the jersey wicks moisture effectively from your skin under intense efforts, and is finished with three rear pockets and a concealed fourth waterproof.

Read more: Kask and Koo open new concept store in New York City

Le Col Hors Categorie Jersey II

The Hors Categorie Jersey has been reengineered to offer a higher level of comfort. Available in April, this is woven with lightweight, soft-to-touch four-way stretch fabric and cut for a relaxed performance fit. A new sleeve fabric paired with an updated cuff gripper ensures a secure fit and updated reflective detailing on the back pockets offer increased visibility whilst a new larger waterproof pocket offers more space for valuables.