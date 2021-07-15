Leopard Tech closes initial seed investment round after securing £560,000

Share Facebook

Leopard Technology has closed its initial seed investment round after securing its target of £560,000.

Since announcing the launch of its Leopard Lync solution a few months ago, the bicycle connectivity solution has gained interest from potential customers, the cycling media and investors alike. The solution is a combination of hardware, mobile application and an insight platform that enables any bicycle to become a smart, connected bike.

Funding from the initial seed round will be used to increase the start-up’s marketing presence and enhance customer service quality as well as to build out additional product features and strengthen its R&D capabilities.

Leopard Tech’s managing director Jia Mi said: “After securing our first contract with a leading European bicycle manufacturer with the plan to launch this summer and now to close our initial seed round so soon after is making for an extremely exciting and promising start to Leopard Tech’s journey.

“We are currently in advanced discussions with some of Europe’s best-known bicycle and accessory brands and expect to see smart features becoming commonplace on all bicycles very soon.”

A statement added: “The Leopard Tech team would like to thank all involved in making this significant milestone possible. Next round fundraising has already been discussed with investors to support business growth and help Leopard Tech in its mission to create a safer, more secure and connected riding experience for everyone.”

For more information on Leopard Tech and the Leopard Lync solution, visit www.leopardtech.co.uk.

