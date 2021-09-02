Less than one week to go until IAA Mobility 2021

There is less than one week to go until IAA Mobility 2021, taking place in Munich from 7th-12th September with an exclusive press day on 6th September.

The concept spans from the Open Space in the city centre to the Summit and Open Space Extended at the Messe Munich trade fair grounds, as well as being host to the World Cycling Forum.

Organisers have put together some links and information to help visitors plan their trips:

Open Space or Open Space Extended – where to go first?

For the optimised experience, it’s best to take some time and plan your trip in advance; decide when you want to be at the trade fair grounds, and when best time to visit the city’s open spaces is for you. News is added to the schedules daily, so keep an eye on the website.

Open Space Extended: All cycling exhibitors are situated in the halls B4, B5 and B6 and outside, next to the East Entrance. The detailed hall plans can be found here.

On the Bike and Micromobility Stage (B5) und Bike Stage (B6) inside the halls, many brands will present their innovation highlights, and top-level products ranging from new safety support for urban cycling, to extreme lightweight e-bikes, the latest in mountain biking etc. The schedule can be found online or onsite.

Definitely worth a visit are the Dirt Jump Shows at the ‘Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike Experience’, held three times a day at the MTB Test Parcours next to the East Entrance.

For those interested in vintage bikes, there are permanent exhibitions inside the bike halls: a carefully curated selection of vintage road bicycles and a selection of retro mountain bikes will be on display.

If you don’t feel like taking public transport, you can take your bike and cycle from and to the city center Open Spaces; our recommended route between both expo-areas:

Open Space: Bike exhibitors in the city centre are situated at Marstallplatz and the Hofgartenstrasse. Test bikes can be taken for a spin through Munich’s famous Englischer Garten. If you want to pin your preferred locations beforehand – check the map here.

Blue Lane Bike: If you don’t feel like taking public transport, you can take your bike from and to the Open Space and the Messe Muenchen trade show grounds, via the sign-posted Blue Lane Bike.

The IAA stands for an accelerated path to the future of mobility. But you can also slow down: ride your bike along the signposted route from Munich-Riem through the districts of Trudering and lively Haidhausen, across the Isar River to romantic Lehel and into the city centre. Take a break, experience the city, experience the whole spectrum of the urban IAA in the OPEN SPACE, the public event space of the IAA. The route takes at least one hour to complete.

COVID measures – the 3G Principal

After the German: Geimpft, Genesen, Getestet (vaccinated, recovered, tested) you will be required to show proof upon entering the trade fair grounds and some activities in the city centre.

To ensure the highest level of possible safety for all visitors, a comprehensive hygiene and safety strategy has been put in place, which will provide you with the current information at all times – as much of what is valid today is no longer valid tomorrow. For all the details please check this link.

