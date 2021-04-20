LEVA-EU to hold meetings on EU battery proposal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

LEVA-EU has organised two information meetings on the Commission’s new battery proposal, both taking place this week.

The Commission’s proposal to the European Parliament and Council for new battery legislation is ‘no less than an existential threat’ to most companies in the Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) sector, said the association.

“The Commission does propose reasonable measures for batteries in light means of transport,” said a statement. “Unfortunately, the Commission’s definition of light means of transport is such that it would only categorise batteries in certain electric cycles as portable batteries subject to reasonable requirements.

“All other batteries, i.e. in electric scooters, mobility scooters, e-mopeds, e-motorcycles and other electric vehicles in the L-category would be categorised as electric vehicle batteries. It is simply impossible for LEV-battery producers to comply with electric vehicle battery regulations. It is also very debatable whether these requirements are necessary and adequate for LEV batteries.”

In most cases, LEVA-EU continued, the responsibilities will fall on who first puts the battery on the market in the European Union, i.e. the vehicle producer or importer. Under electric vehicle battery rules, that producer will be charged with duties beyond their competence. LEVA-EU has found the Commission prepared to reconsider this proposal for batteries for light means of transport. The proposal is already with the European Parliament and Council, and LEVA-EU said it therefore needs the support of LEV companies in its campaign for a battery proposal that will not ‘destroy’ any LEV companies.

To inform LEV-companies on this matter, LEVA-EU is organising two online information meetings:

1) on the proposal in relation to e-scooters, self-balancing vehicles, electric (cargo) cycles, speed pedelecs

2) on the proposal in relation to all electric vehicles from L3 and upwards, i.e. electric mopeds, electric motorcycles, electric 3 and 4-wheel vehicles

LEVA-EU will explain the proposal, the effects of the proposal on businesses, the legislative procedure for the proposal, the association’s plan to change the proposal for the benefit of LEV businesses and how to help LEVA- EU in this campaign.

The first meeting takes place on 22th April from 10.00-11.15, the second meeting from 11.30-12.45.

Participants need to register in advance on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/148615277295. LEVA-EU members can participate for free and non-LEVA-EU members pay €100 per company.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: