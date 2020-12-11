Lime teams up with Citymapper to encourage sustainable transport

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lime has partnered with Citymapper, allowing users to locate Lime e-bikes and scooters in 21 cities around the world.

It will create a streamlined user experience to encourage more people out of their cars as they get moving again following recent lockdown measures. Users will quickly be able to find Lime e-bikes and scooters on Citymapper’s app, to help them get where they need to go in a safe, socially distant and sustainable way.

As part of the partnership, Citymapper’s ‘Super Duper’ Pass in London will now include Lime as its exclusive electric micromobility provider. The pass is aimed at regular commuters, providing users with £10 of Lime ride credits per week – approximately four free rides – to connect them to transport hubs across the UK capital, to which the Super Duper pass gives unlimited use.

Alex Thomas, partnerships lead at Citymapper, said: “We’re excited to launch this partnership with Lime. Micromobility is changing how we get around cities, and COVID-19 has made alternatives like cycles and scooters an even more important part of our urban infrastructure. Users can now view their cycle and scooter trips routes alongside public transport options in the Citymapper app, and then be guided to their destination in real-time with our turn-by-turn directions.”

Sara Lannin, head of business development at Lime, added: “Citymapper has quickly become a go-to app for city residents and visitors on the move and we’re thrilled to partner with them as cities remerge from COVID-19.

“Lime will offer Citymapper users a safe, sustainable and socially-distant option to make short trips, or to combine with public transit for longer distances. This partnership will further our mission to inspire people-first cities by making it even easier to ditch the car and travel sustainably.”

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: