Litelok launches its ‘most secure lock yet’ – Litelok Core

Litelok has developed its ‘most secure lock yet’, the Litelok Core.

“It’s an innovative, lightweight yet incredibly secure lock with multiple layers of protection from the inner core out,” said a statement. “Accredited by the independent certification group Sold Secure, establishing it as one of the lightest and highest grade security locks on the market.”

Professor Neil Barron, Litelok founder, said: “I’m a keen cyclist and biker, and was delighted to see so many take up riding. But seeing theft dramatically increase made us more determined than ever to do something about it and develop Litelok Core.”

Litelok Core is engineered to be ‘tough against attackers whilst easy to use for all types of rides’. Cyclists can choose to wear it around their hips, mount it on their frame or pack it away. A simple integrated click to lock system makes it easy and fast to lock, with a key only being required to unlock your bike. Locks are pairable with riders able to join two together for added length or side by side for extra security. For extra convenience, the twin packs can be used with the same unique key.

The new Boaflexicore Plus material inside Litelok Core is a step-change in security, making it the brand’s ‘most secure lock to date’ whilst maintaining the flexible and lightweight design synonymous with the company. It has been tested by industry experts and awarded Sold Secure Diamond Bicycle and Sold Secure Motorcycle Gold ratings.

“Our new locks will be manufactured here in Wales and we are looking forward to helping more people secure their bikes wherever they ride in the world,” added Barron.

Following two successful campaigns on Kickstarter, the team is now launching the Litelok Core. The crowdfunding campaign starts today, 16th March, and runs through to 18th April 2021.

Litelok Core is available for preorder in a range of colours, lengths and options for both bikes and motorcycles. Limited early bird pricing begins at £80 (~$110/€100), with savings over 30% on recommended retail pricing.

