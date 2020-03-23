Live updates: COVID-19 and its impact on the cycling industry

Share Facebook

The outbreak of COVID-19 has already sent shockwaves through our industry, with many events cancelled or postponed.

As we weather the storm, BikeBiz will keep you updated with all the latest updates from the trade.

The Bicycle Association is urging the Government to protect cycling as fears mount over transport restrictions in the UK, with social distancing advice saying people must keep themselves a minimum of two metres from others when exercising outdoors. Cycling UK has updated its advice to families continuing to ride during the outbreak, following the Government’s advice on the closure of schools, saying ‘not all cycling needs to stop’.

But many have taken to indoor training, with Sigma Sports reporting a 440% increase week on week in the number of orders placed on turbo trainers, as well as static bikes. And RGT Cycling is making all of its premium features available for free to all indoor cyclists, in response to the pandemic.

The BA is also setting up an industry info ‘hub’, a resource to share official guidance and support information on COVID-19, as well as extending its free legal and HR support to whole UK cycle industry and arguing for bicycle repair shop continuity and for HMRC supplier easements.

Below is a list of the latest events that have been cancelled or postponed:

The London Bike Show – rescheduled to 3rd-5th July

Bentonville Bike Fest – rescheduled to 7th-9th August

North American Handmade Bicycle Show – rescheduled to 21st-23rd August

Ebike Summit – rescheduled to 8th September

Sea Otter Classic – rescheduled to 1st-4th October

Bespoked – rescheduled to 16th-18th October

London e-Bike Festival – postponed, date to be announced

Taipei Cycle Show – cancelled

Mountain Mayhem – cancelled

Vélo Birmingham and Midlands 2020 – cancelled

Despite the postponement and cancellation of events, efforts are being made to provide a solution to brands and media missing the connections. ECHOS Communications has developed REVEAL, a live-streaming global media conference taking place from 29th-30th April, and Ribble Cycles is hosting an interactive bike show, Ribble Live, on 27th March, in place of the London Bike Show.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson Tires has closed its factory and paused commercial activity to slow down to spread of COVID-19.

The following companies have issued updates on their operations during the outbreak:

– ZyroFisher

– Moore Large

– Saddleback

– The ACT