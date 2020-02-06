London Bike Show 2020 sees 23% increase in exhibitors

The London Bike Show has sold 23% more exhibitor stands than at the same date last year.

Taking place at ExCeL London from 27th to 29th March 2020, the London Bike Show, which this year will be celebrating its tenth anniversary, has seen an upshift in both trade and consumer interest since current owners Newtimber Media acquired the event in 2018.

This latest announcement comes with the show still more than six weeks away. At present, with 106 exhibitor stands confirmed (versus 86 stands to date in 2019), covering 195 brands, visitors will have the opportunity to meet their favourite brands face to face to learn about their products and services.

In addition, 54 of the confirmed brands will be exhibiting at the London Bike Show for the first time. These include the likes of Condor Cycles, BMX brand Mafiabike, cycling wear brand Bioracer, Hindsight Vision, Hexr custom-fit 3D printed helmets, Water to Go, Didoo Sports and electric folding bike brand Mirider.

Returning to the London Bike Show following a few years absence are Scott Sports and Kinesis Bikes.

Frazer Clifford, managing director of Newtimber Media, said: “Despite changing times in the market, we’re delighted that the London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London are continuing to be seen as a fantastic marketing opportunity for the bike industry.

“We will be welcoming a record number of first-time exhibitors to what will be our tenth-anniversary show and we’re looking forward to working with them to achieve their objectives.”

To enquire about exhibiting at the London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London 2020 please visit www.thelondonbikeshow.co.uk/ contact.