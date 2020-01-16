London e-Bike Festival appoints PaceUp Media as communications agency

The London e-Bike Festival has appointed PaceUp Media as its communications agency for this year’s event.

The agency is to provide PR, press office functions and social media strategy to the brand new show which takes place at Battersea Evolution from 2nd to 3rd May.

PaceUp Media director Tom Copeland said: “We’re really excited to support the new London e-Bike Festival in what is a first for the fast-expanding e-bike discipline. The event is well supported by leading brands from the industry and will see the UK’s largest selection of e-bikes at any event in 2020.

“Our proven experience of understanding the needs of large scale sporting events and exhibitions puts us in pole position to deliver for a new and exciting event such as this.”

The new festival will give consumers the opportunity to see and test ride a huge range of the latest e-bikes for riders of all abilities from all the leading brands. The event will also host a raft of carefully curated content to inform, educate and inspire cyclists and non-cyclists alike to get involved in this exciting new discipline.

Exhibitors already confirmed to attend the 2020 festival include Shimano Steps, Bosch eBike Systems, Ridgeback, Specialized, Canyon, Ribble, Raleigh, Haibike, Cannondale, Riehs & Muller and Gocycle, amongst others. Further information on speakers and exhibitors will be announced in due course.

Director Andy Baxter said: “We’re delighted to bring the first-ever e-Bike Festival to London and it’s great to have an experienced team at PaceUp to help us along the way. E-bikes offer an exciting new alternative to traditional bikes, and they have so many applications.

For more information about The London e-Bike Festival visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.