MAAP appoints PaceUp Media as European PR agency

Australian apparel brand MAAP has appointed PaceUp Media as its new pan-European agency partner.

PaceUp will deliver international PR campaigns, product launches and activations throughout key European territories as MAAP looks to continue expanding its presence worldwide.

“As a relatively young brand, it’s exciting to work with an already highly respected agency in a similar stage of development,” said Matt White, vice president of marketing at MAAP. “It’s a partnership which we hope will allow both parties to grow together, introducing MAAP to new audiences along the way.”

PaceUp founder and director Tom Copeland added: “Since inception, MAAP has repeatedly moved the marker on cycling fashion.

“As a brand, it’s known for doing things its own way, challenging expectations and engaging experts from graphic design, fashion and technical apparel design backgrounds to produce world-class apparel.

“We’re immensely proud to be able to represent MAAP throughout Europe, utilising our network and knowledge of the industry.”

