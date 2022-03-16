Marketing strategy and e-commerce agency CrankTank announces several new team members

Share Facebook

CrankTank, a marketing strategy and e-commerce agency in the bike, outdoor, and ski industries, has announced the addition of several staff members.

They are Andrew Graves, project manager with an engineering degree, Anna Howard, account manager with a journalism degree, Nick Montee, account manager and direct-to-publisher manager, coming from Hayes Bicycle, Caden Burross, account executive, experienced programmer and with leadership experience, Taylor James Lenane, graphic design, and Katie Davis, as public relations specialist.

CEO Scott Montgomery said: “When you have a great product or service, outstanding team members, and capital the rest just comes down to hard work. If you love what you do and the types of products your clients produce then the work is fun and invigorating.”

Scott Montgomery and Adrian Montgomery launched CrankTank six years ago with the goal of helping cycling, outdoor and winter sports brands manage the emerging digital marketing revolution. CTO Adrian Montgomery added: “We knew we could help growing companies migrate from traditional to digital marketing.

“Especially as it takes a diverse team of experienced and skilled individuals with varied capabilities to guide brands through the transformation from print and teams to digital skills that require constant education and training to stay fluent in the ever changing digital age.”

The company will soon be attending the BLC in California, Summit Executive Conference at Sea Otter and then will return to Eurobike at its new Frankfort location.

CrankTank supports all aspects of digital marketing, public relations, performance marketing on Google, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn and others. The company builds websites, manages email marketing, Amazon strategy and works to build a fair playing field with omnichannel efforts to lift the sales in brick and mortar as well as digital channels. The agency supports a growing list of premier brands benefiting from what the talented teams assembled to help with all aspects of modern marketing.

Finally, CrankTank continues to annually support People for Bikes, NICA at a national and local level, Rails-to-Trails, Adventure Cycling, and the local trails advocacy group WRTC – Wood River Trails Coalition.