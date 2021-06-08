Massimo Fregonese becomes new CEO of Elastic Interface

Rebecca Morley 8th June 2021 Community

Massimo Fregonese is the new CEO of Elastic Interface, Berenis and Bikepad, managing all activities of the CyPad Group’s three owned brands.

Fregonese comes from SIGG Switzerland where he held the position of international sales director. He has also held the position of international sales and marketing director at CamelBak.

“In my professional life, I have always had the luck to meet and work with inspirational people and motivating companies, from fi’zi:k to CamelBak and recently at SIGG Switzerland, enjoying my job and having fun doing it and achieving great results,” said Fregonese. “At CyPad Group I feel at home and somehow, I’m coming back to where everything started, by taking care of the cyclists’ performances.”

The new CEO was chosen to support the CyPad business in an ‘ambitious’ development plan, approaching new sports and product categories whilst strengthening the brand awareness and leadership position in the worldwide marketplace.

