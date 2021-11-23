Mate Bike and Slipstream launch new subscriptions platform

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mate Bike and Slipstream have partnered to launch a bike subscriptions platform.

All subscription bikes will be either new or refurbished to an ‘as new’ standard. With this new subscription model, Mate aims to disrupt the traditional bike industry by giving its customers affordable and flexible access to the bikes they want on the terms that suit them best.

“We are delighted to be launching our subscriptions platform with Mate,” said Slipstream’s CEO and co-founder Dillon Harindiran. “Their products are breathtakingly well designed with the added benefit of up to 1,000W of power!

“We want to help consumers access the products they want at prices that make sense and couldn’t be more excited to help Mate lead the way in, once again, disrupting the e-bike industry with subscriptions.”

Mate Bike UK partner Harris Qureshi said: “We are delighted to partner up with Slipstream. At Mate, as well as wanting to give as many people the coolest looking, iconic bike to ride and really have that feeling of freedom, we have always been conscious to keep our bikes as affordable as possible.

“In line with global supply shortages and shipping delays, the huge increase in cost of logistics, we have always tried to maintain an affordable bike, without negotiating on the quality of parts we use.

“We offer payment options such as 24 months interest-free payments as well as being on all major cycle to work platforms. However, this is another new space making it more affordable and practical for customers to have the option to have a shorter-term rental. Use their Mate and see how it fits in with the lifestyle. With a view to return or purchase the bike at the end of the rental period.

“We are super excited to launch this offering to the lovely people of the UK. And get as many people switching their commute to an e-bike. With both the X and City models available for rental, one can have a lighter smaller bike as a daily commuter, or the larger X with its wide tyres to enjoy on and off-road!”

