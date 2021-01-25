Megmeister, adidas Outdoor partner on new Drynamo wool eco base layers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Megmeister and adidas Outdoor have partnered on the development of high performance, sustainable eco-friendly base layers.

The new seamless base layer reduces the amount of waste created during the knitting process and is also 96% biodegradable at the end of life, said the brands.

“adidas is an innovative, global brand and we are excited to establish a partnership,” said Megmeister’s founders, Jos and Vanessa Ruiterman. “Both of our brands are pioneers in their fields and important drivers of innovation in the textile industry, especially when it comes to sustainability.

“We strongly believe that together we can push the boundaries of innovative, functional and sustainable garments to a new ‘ubergreen’ level, while continuing to further our mission to be the benchmark for generations to come.”

Central to the partnership is the introduction of the Drynamo wool eco long sleeve crew base layer, created with Megmeister’s Drynamo technology.

“At adidas Outdoor, we’re focused on pushing product sustainability forward and in partnering with industry-leading brands like Megmeister we hope to create a catalyst for change in the industry,” said adidas’ global vice president of product, Markus Kleber. “By offering a high-performance product with sustainable production at the core, we can serve the next generation of consumers with what they want and need: innovative and sustainable products which perform for a multitude of outdoor sports.”

Vanessa Ruiterman added: “A collective collaboration between Megmeister and adidas is a win for each brand, as well as the environment. We all share the common goal of reducing the impact of apparel on our planet while at the same time improving people’s experiences in the outdoors.

“We don’t believe that you should compromise technical performance for sustainability – with effort and experimentation you can push the boundaries of both. This collaboration allows us to harness the best of both organisations for the benefit of our customers. ”

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: