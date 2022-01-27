Messingschlager acquires Cycle Force Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Messingschlager has acquired Cycle Force Group, with the sale closing on 31st December.

“During a year of consolidation, we felt the need to find a partner who is not only financially stable, but also shares our core values,” said Nyle Nims, founder of Cycle Force. “Messingschlager is at its heart a family business.

“Cycle Force has always been a family business. And with a distributor relationship and history lasting over ten years Messingschlager products in the USA, this felt like a perfect marriage.”

Cycle Force Group and its subsidiary, distributor North America Cycles, have been working with Messingschlager for more than a decade. “Their core assortment of P&A has always been complementary to our bicycle business,” said Matthew Nims, VP of marketing and sales.

“What really intrigued us was their approach to electric mobility. The US and Europe are certainly different markets, but there are more similarities than there are differences, and we look forward to sharing these new opportunities with our customers.”

Messingschlager has been in the bicycle business for nearly 100 years and has a portfolio of brands including KMC, Kenda, Velo, Novatec, Beto and Samox, as well as its own P&A brand M-Wave. In 2018, Messingschlager became a preferential and approved OEM supplier for Brose Electric Motors followed by Bafang in 2020.

“We are very excited to drive our international expansion in the world’s most likely no.1 growth market with our well known and trusted partner Cycle Force Group in the future,” said Dennis Schömburg, managing director and shareholder of Messingschlager Germany.

“Not only that the company cultures and values of our family businesses are very coherent, but from the entire business model Cycle Force Group and Messingschlager do complement each other in an almost perfect way.”

The Cycle Force team will continue operating as before. Nyle Nims does complement the new board of directors and will focus on a new role as director of sales, business development and industry relationships. With more than 50 years on both the buy and sell-side of the bicycle business, Nims said he is “thrilled to leverage both the relationships and friendships” he has built over the years.

Kobus van der Zel is stepping in as CEO of the new entity. “The way the team is embracing the new knowledge offered during the last three months is remarkable,” he said. “This will translate into better products, delivery performance, and an overall better experience for our customers.”

Read more: Nicolas de Ros Wallace appointed new CEO of Canyon

The new entity, incorporated as Messingschlager USA, will continue to do business as Cycle Force Group, with North America Cycles being the premium sales platform catering to independent retail, and Cycle Force handling logistics, QC, and sourcing.