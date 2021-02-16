Michelin launches two new trail and all mountain tyres

Share Facebook

Michelin has added the new Force AM 2 and Wild AM 2 to its range of MTB tyres.

The tyres join the Competition Line and are designed to satisfy the needs of all mountain and trail riders looking for extra grip and performance.

Taking their inspiration and borrowing technology directly from Michelin’s enduro and DH tyre ranges, these two tyre designs provide the ‘perfect performance partner’ for modern trail and all mountain bikes, offering riders ‘more speed, improved grip, and even greater damage resistance and support’.

Both tyres are available as 27.5in and 29in and in two widths, 2.4in and 2.6in.

Michelin Force AM 2

“The Michelin Force AM 2 is designed as a fast-rolling tyre optimised for mixed terrain, hard-pack or trail centre conditions. It has a directional tread pattern designed for excellent rolling efficiency but which also offers high grip levels under braking and in corners. The tread features elongated centre blocks for reduced rolling resistance and less ground penetration, but with prominent block edges for braking grip and traction. The shoulder blocks are inspired by the Michelin DH22 tyre and these ensure grip and stability in corners, along with progressive and predictable handling characteristics. In addition, an optimised ratio between tread blocks and grooves helps maintain momentum on flowing trails.”

Michelin Wild AM 2

“The Michelin Wild AM 2 has been designed for mixed to softer terrain where its more aggressive tread pattern ensures high levels of grip, but with a reduced focus on rolling efficiency. Tall centre blocks are inspired by those found on the Michelin DH34 tyre and offer a maximum ground penetration during braking for good stability and transfer of braking forces in soft conditions. The shoulder blocks are again inspired by the Michelin DH22 but are modified to increase bite in soft conditions for increased grip, stability and progressive handling in these difficult conditions.

“The rubber compounds and casings of both tyres were previously tested in top-level Enduro racing and have been designed to offer the optimal balance between grip, rolling efficiency, longevity, weight and damage resistance. The dual-compound GUM-X Technology features a harder centre area for optimum rolling efficiency and tyre life, combined with softer rubber on the shoulders for cornering grip. The Gravity Shield Technology casing uses a bead-to-bead high-density fibre for increased resistance to impact damage, sidewall cuts and punctures, coupled with a 3×60 TPI casing for stiffness and stability, while still maintaining good comfort levels.”

The two tyres can be mixed and fitted in front or rear positions shown below to suit various conditions, rider preferences and riding styles.

The Michelin Force AM 2 and Wild AM 2 are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com. Retailers interested in becoming a Michelin stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email

sales@silverfish-uk.com.

