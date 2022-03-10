Michelin announces Power Cup range of road tyres

Share Facebook

Michelin has announced the Power Cup range of road bike tyres, consisting of the Michelin Power Cup, Power Cup Tubeless Ready and Power Cup Tubular models.

Each will be available in both black and classic sidewall versions with a range of widths from 23c to 30c.

“These all-new tyres mark a leap forward in performance for riders seeking ultimate performance in racing or training,” said a statement. “The Power Cup tube type has been shown in independent testing to offer lower rolling resistance than the current benchmark tyre in the sector, whilst also offering excellent puncture resistance and wet weather grip.”

All three tyres utilise Michelin’s own Gum-X compound inspired by Michelin’s Moto GP technology which delivers excellent grip and low rolling resistance. Each tyre has its own unique casing design and has been developed in conjunction with Team Cofidis, Michelin’s professional UCI World Tour partner. Team Cofidis have been racing these tyres since the start of the 2022 season and have already posted four wins.

Power Cup specifications

– Type: Clincher

– Weight: 200g (25c)

– Widths: 25c / 28c / 30c

– Casing: 4×120 Tpi

– Colours: Black / Classic sidewall (25c and 28c)

– Price: SRP from £62.99

Power Cup Tubeless Ready specifications

Type: Clincher

Weight: 260g (25c)

Widths: 25c / 28c / 30c

Casing: 4×120 TPI

Colours: Black / Classic sidewall (25c and 28c)

Price: SRP from £62.99

Power Cup Tubular specifications

– Type: Tubular

– Weight: 265g (23c)

– Widths: 23c / 25c / 28c

– Casing: 2×160 TPI

– Colours: Black / Classic sidewall (25c and 28c)

– Price: SRP from £99.99

Michelin bicycle tubes and tyres are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com.

Retailers interested in becoming a Michelin stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.