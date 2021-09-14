Mondraker introduces new range of e-bikes

Share Facebook

Mondraker has introduced a new range of e-bikes.

The 2022 range utilises the latest Bosch motors and Bosch Smart Systems to ‘help riders connect with their e-bike and disconnect from the daily grind’.

The latest 2022 Bosch motor is a Performance Line CX GEN4 unit, featuring the new Bosch Smart System, upgraded software and enhanced firmware modifications. In addition, a new display unit and handlebar-mounted control module have been added for easier mode selection and adjustment. The bikes also feature the new Bosch 750Wh battery.

– Motor: ‘With 85 Nm of torque, the new Bosch CX GEN4 motor upgrades offer a more natural feel whether you’re powering out of a tight corner or tackling a steep ascent. Additionally, the Bosch Smart System is compatible with the new Bosch eBike Flow app which allows for customisation of your bikes functions, modes and performance. Putting the power of your e-bike in your hands.’

– Battery: ‘The new 750Wh Smart System battery gives you the ability to ride further than you ever thought possible on a single charge. The latest Power Tube 750 is perfect for riders who seek adventure. Thanks to the 4A charger, a full charge is achieved in 6 hours, while a 50% charge can be reached in only 2 hours.’

– LD Remote: ‘This is the new wireless control unit mounted to the handlebars. Its ergonomic design and easy to use buttons are compact and durable allowing you to change mode with ease even on rough terrain. In addition, the LED battery indicator clearly provides capacity information at a glance.’

– Display KIOX 300: ‘The full colour KIOX display has been completely reworked and introduced as the KIOX 300, a new buttonless unit which can be placed in a number of positions thanks to a new multi-position mount. It also makes system updates a completely wireless affair carried out at home without the need of a Bosch retailer.’

The new Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System motor, 750Wh battery and KIOX 300 display provide improvements over previous generations. “Working with this market-leading technology alongside our world-class frames helps to further propel the 2022 Mondraker e-bike range to a whole new level,” said the brand.

For 2022, Mondraker will introduce six platforms using Bosch CX GEN4 motors. Level, Crafty Carbon, Crafty Alloy Chaser R, Prime R and Prime RX will all benefit from the new technology. In addition to the new engine, the frames and components will also see evolution to allow them to become ‘more competitive in every way’.

Level Range

‘Comprising two hard-hitting models (the RR and the R) the Level is the savage, wild beast in our catalogue. Featuring a die-hard aluminum frame, 180mm of front travel and 170mm rear. Coil suspension provides big hit reassurance with small bump tuneability whilst coupled with our race winning Zero Suspension System. New, precisely tuned, suspension kinematics, adapted specifically for the requirements of super-enduro e-bikes, means the Level is the go-to big mountain e-bike.’

Crafty Carbon Range

‘Since its release the Crafty Carbon has been one of the highest regarded, performance ebikes available and this latest incarnation is no different. It stands out for its lightness, agility and confidence inspiring capabilities. Featuring advanced technologies such as Zero Suspension System, Forward Geometry, Stealth Air Carbon and Mind, the Crafty Carbon is undoubtedly a benchmark in terms of performance. Suspension is taken care of by 160mm fork and 150mm shock in three models, only excluding the more radical XR version, which has a 170mm fork. All this, combined with the new Bosch Smart System motor, makes the Crafty Carbon the tool for the job to enjoy every ride, in every environment.’

Crafty Range

‘Featuring a completely revised frame for 2022 the new Crafty benefits from a significant weight reduction, refined suspension kinematics and Bosch CX GEN4 technology. Featuring our World Cup proven Forward Geometry, Zero Suspension System and Stealth Alloy the Crafty delivers performance and value whilst never compromising on ride quality. Like its Carbon brother, suspension sits at 160mm in the front and 150mm behind, except for the XR which enjoys 170mm of perfect, smooth travel courtesy of the phenomenal Ohlins RXF 38 fork.’

Chaser R

‘Despite a more laid-back and relaxed attitude than its racy peers the Chaser R still benefits from the new Bosch CX GEN4 motor. This durable, fun and competent e-MTB enjoys a 6061 aluminium frame with Stealth Alloy EVO technology and specifically optimized kinematics, all built around 160mm of front travel and 150mm rear, alongside a choice of e-bike specific componentry. This combination allows the Chaser R to be an e-bike where you will find the best technologies available without blowing the kids inheritance!’

Prime R

‘This entry-level e-bike is the ideal trail weapon for any rider looking for the handling and agility of a hardtail but with the limitless potential of a motor. The tried and proven Forward Geometry combined with the Bosch CX GEN4 motor will allow the rider to enjoy every kilometre of the ride no matter how demanding the descent or arduous the climb. Built with fast-rolling 29″ wheels, a plush 120mm front suspension and a reliable dropper post the Prime R is ideal for those who want a versatile e-MTB without limitations.’

Prime RX

‘Designed to be equally at home on the mean streets of the city as it is on the tranquil trails of the mountain the Prime RX could just be the most versatile bike we have ever made! Equipped with mudguards, rack and lights yet still enjoying a 120mm travel fork, dropper post and wide tyres the Prime RX is the perfect partner for off-road weekend adventures and on-road weekday work.’