More than 800 exhibitors signed up for Eurobike 2021

More than 800 exhibitors have signed up for the 29th edition of Eurobike from 1st-4th September in Friedrichshafen.

“We are delighted to see that the industry’s most important manufacturers and suppliers are all on board for Eurobike 2021 in this unusual year,” said CEO Messe Friedrichshafen Klaus Wellmann. “The call for a physical platform to meet and exchange information and ideas is growing. Our event concept is ready to offer the best of both worlds for B2B and B2C.”

In addition to specialist trade and industry visitors, Eurobike is rolling out two Festival Days, Friday and Saturday, for all bike fans.

“The need within the industry to be at the ‘class reunion’ is bigger than ever. Everyone is eager for personal dialogue, wants to see the product highlights, talk about the challenges and enjoy the community spirit,” said head of Eurobike, Stefan Reisinger. “Of course, at the moment there is still some uncertainty, but at the same time, there is big interest to be there. We are meeting the challenges and offering maximum flexibility, transparency and openness for all interested parties. Registration for Eurobike 2021 is still open and we’re offering a wide range of participation formats.”

The Eurobike 2021 concept is designed to cater for trade and industry requirements and provide diverse measures for engaging and addressing end consumers. The exhibition halls at Lake Constance will be hosting international exhibitor stands and offering the following established theme areas: cargo bikes, e-mobility solutions, start-ups and influencers.

The Eurobike Awards are being extended to include the new categories road and performance, e-cycling and gravel and adventure. There will be expert discussion forums for trade and industry at the Eurobike Academy, Eurobike Travel Talk and Eurobike Networking Dinner and the Bike Biz Revolution Conference the day before the show, 31st August. For the first time, there will be a combined trade and industry/end-consumer day on 3rd September, while on 4th September, the established pure public day takes place.

“Eurobike 2021 offers a common industry platform for sharing and exchanging ideas, brand and product presentation both inside and outside the industry, as a vehicle for cycling to deliver political messages, and for end consumers – enthusiasts, fans, young riders and future users,” said Eurobike project manager Dirk Heidrich. “This is the platform that everybody wants and we can deliver it in Friedrichshafen.”

