Muc-Off launches No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant

Muc-Off has launched the No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant.

It is a proprietary water-based non-hazardous formula developed specifically for use with inner tubes and is compatible with a wide range of wheels and tyres covering all types of bicycle.

“Every cyclist knows that punctures can put a downer on your two-wheeled adventures, and they create a barrier for riders who are newer to cycling and scared of getting stranded with one,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

“Our new No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant comes as a natural step for us following the launch of our Tubeless Sealant and recently expanding our range of puncture repair and tyre inflation solutions.”

The lightweight formula is easy-to-install and rapidly seals holes in inner tubes of up to 4mm with an armour-like seal and works on multiple punctures. The integral installation hose is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves and comes with a Schrader valve core removal tool built into the hose cap. It also contains anti-corrosion inhibitors to protect aluminium rims, valves and nipple holes and bolts.

The Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant improves the longevity of the inner tube and tyre and the formula will outlast the lifespan of both, said Muc-Off.

Andrew Syme, product design manager at Muc-Off, added: “We were able to borrow and adapt some of the existing technology within our award-winning Tubeless Sealant and B.A.M! latex inflator formulas but many months of research, testing and refinement went into this new product and we’ve achieved something we’re immensely proud of.”

The Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Inner Tube Sealant will be sold through all distribution channels predominantly positioned as a set-up service for Muc-Off’s global dealer network to offer customers, but will also be available for users to purchase and install themselves at home. RRP is £9.99/$9.99/€12.99.

