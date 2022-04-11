Muc-Off moves into bike insurance in partnership with NextGen

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off has announced the launch of a new bike insurance product, partnering with insurance intermediary NextGen.

Benefits include insurance premiums that never increase on renewal for the same risk, as well as up to £100 free upgrade cover, meaning riders can upgrade their bikes to more expensive models and their policy may not increase in price, said the Poole-based brand.

These features come in addition to theft cover, home and away, plus a multi-bike discount of up to 25%. Those who pay annually can save up to two months of insurance premium, there’s a no-claims discount, and European and worldwide cover are all included in premiums as standard.

Riders will also get £15,000 of personal accident cover, in the event that they seriously injure themselves whilst out riding, plus every policy comes with third party liability cover up to £1 million. Cyclists are also covered in the event of accidental damage to their bike or accessories, and, if repairs are needed, can choose to get an estimate from a repair shop of their choice, subject to them being authorised. Riders will also receive a temporary hire bike for up to 10 days.

“As always, we’re stoked to have found a new way to improve the experience of owning and maintaining a bike,” said Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off. “Working in partnership with NextGen on a move into bike insurance is the next step on that journey for us.

“We’ve all had bike insurance ourselves here, and most of us have been frustrated by their limitations, so we knew what we didn’t want from a policy! Working through the potential cover options with NextGen, we all got super-excited about giving the industry the major shakeup we think it needs!

“We’re proud of what we’ve been able to create together, and we know our customers will love it!”

Alan Hickman, founder at NextGen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with Muc-Off on this new and innovative product. Muc-Off offer superb products to dedicated customers that this insurance offering will really appeal to.

“We’re pleased to continue to offer the next generation of insurance products to enthusiasts that just want to get out and ride, knowing they’re covered.”

Read more: Cycle Revolution set to open new Specialized Concept Store in Norwich

A recent study by Direct Line Insurance found that between March and November 2020, over 32,700 bikes were stolen in the UK.

Hickman said: “A significant increase in bicycle sales (over a million during the first national lockdown) will likely result in an increase to the number of bicycle thefts during 2021/22.

“A number of bike insurance policies out there don’t provide adequate cover for riders, so for us at NextGen, it was important to us that we worked with a highly credible, forward-thinking company, that shared our views and wanted to create something truly game changing.

“Muc-Off provided incredible insight into what riders demand from their products, and together we’ve applied their core values to the world of Insurance.”

Muc-Off Bike Insurance is available to UK customers, exclusively at Muc-Off.com.