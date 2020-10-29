Myagi releases new mobile app to make sales associates ‘customer-ready’

Share Facebook

Myagi has released a new mobile app for communicating with frontline sales staff.

Available for both Apple iOS and Android devices, the new app aims to help customers in the bike industry and beyond ensure their sales channels are ‘customer-ready’.

Key new features include:

– Team Chat – A chatroom where staff can share information and stay up-to-date with the rest of their team

– Mobile Sign-Ups – So sales associates can gain access to training, updates and information instantly via a personalised URL

– Leaderboards – Tracking points learners earn for completing content so they can watch their progress, level up and compete with coworkers

– Universal Search – To make finding the most important content a breeze while in the sale

Sales associates can also browse trending content and view badges and product discounts they’ve earned while on the go using the app.

“Myagi’s mission is to help ensure staff along the commerce supply chain are customer-ready all the time, by getting the right knowledge, to the right places, at the right times,” said a statement. “Through engaging and practical content from suppliers, Myagi transfers enthusiasm about brands and products to staff to prepare them to deliver incredible customer experiences and drive sales.”

Myagi’s network of cycle brands includes Haibike, Lapierre, Rocky Mountain Bikes and Jamis Bikes, as well as components and accessories manufacturers KMC Chains, ABUS and Garmin.

“Our teams have been working hard for months,” said CEO Simon Turner, “to deliver a beautiful new native mobile experience for the thousands of users relying on Myagi every day to be ‘customer-ready’ all of the time.

“Not only does this app vastly improve the user experience, but it also provides us a solid foundation to test, and build innovative new features that solve our customers’ and users’ everyday problems.”