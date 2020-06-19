National bicycle tyre recycling scheme to launch later this year

Share Facebook

A national bicycle tyre recycling scheme is set to launch later this year.

In 2018, the ACT helped conduct a survey which led to the assessment that 44,000 tonnes of waste bicycle tyres and inner tubes enter UK landfill every year. This figure is set to rise as participation continues to increase.

Each year in the UK:

– 30,500,000 tyres are disposed of

– Along with 152,500,000 inner tubes

– Over 99% of these end up in landfill

– This is in excess of 44,000 tonnes

Following the survey, work began on developing a UK collection and recycling scheme for bicycle tyres and inner tubes which is set to be rolled out nationwide. All of the rubber collected will be reprocessed into new materials or re-used in other ways, with zero going to landfill and none exported.

The scheme will see participating bike stores, workshops, hire schemes and cycle refurbishment centres all become local collection points. The cost of running the scheme will be funded by consumers by means of charging a recycling levy on every scrap tyre received.

The National Bicycle Tyre Recycling Scheme is to be run by Velorim, whose chief executive Dave Hawthorn said: “It is important that we, the UK cycling industry, get our house in order before the government makes the disposal of bicycle tyres illegal. Once we have, we can then rightly re-claim the position of being the most environmentally responsible of sports.”

