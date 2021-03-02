New Drops Le Col kit unveiled

Share Facebook

The new Drops Le Col kit has been unveiled.

It has been launched after months of testing and insight from the riders, informed by Le Col’s research with McLaren and experience within the pro peloton.

“We have made it very clear that we want to play a leading role in nurturing and developing the next generation of female sports stars in Britain, and the Drops Le Col team boasts an incredible array of riders who are set to achieve exciting results in 2021,” said Le Col founder and CEO Yanto Barker.

“This newly launched kit which has been designed around performance and personality will help showcase Drops Le Col to a new audience as we collectively strive to grow the sport and tell the stories of these talented women. I eagerly await the team’s return to racing and look forward to seeing them dominate the podiums throughout the 2021 season.”

Drops Le Col co-founder Tom Varney added: “The experience, expertise and passion that the team at Le Col have has been instrumental in pushing our team to new heights over the last two seasons. It’s clear that the kit created for this season is technically one of the best performing kits across the Continental Tour, but also reflects the riders’ aspiration to colour the road and breathe new life into the sport.”

Drops Le Col rider Joss Lowden, who will be further supported by Le Col in her official attempt at the women’s hour record later this year, said, “This season’s kit is the best yet. I love the look and feel of the jersey and the bibs offer everything a rider could want when out on the road.

“I’m really excited by Le Col’s plans to help us push women’s cycling into the limelight and I believe that we can truly transform the sport.”

The Drops Le Col Race jersey (£120) and the Drops Le Col Race bib shorts (£160) are both available for pre-order today here.