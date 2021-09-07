New e-bike sharing service launches in Stockholm

Share Facebook

CityBike Global has signed an agreement with the municipality of Stockholm to implement a new city e-bike sharing service.

For Stockholm, CityBike Global has chosen Vaimoo as a strategic partner for the provision of smart electric bikes. Already active in Copenhagen, Rotterdam and the UK, Vaimoo will supply over 5,100 smart e-bikes, developed and produced in Italy and connected to CityBike’s technology platform.

The launch of the new e-bike sharing service in the Swedish capital will provide the city with thousands of new vehicles, efficient and sustainable thanks to the recycled aluminium frame and the swappable battery with large capacity. Available all year round, 24 hours a day, in station-based mode, the e-bikes will be connected to a flexible management system that can be integrated with existing systems and will reduce urban clutter by enabling virtual stations where vehicles can be parked after rental.

The Stockholm e-bike is a version of the CES 2021 awarded Vaimoo e-bike, specifically adapted to meet city mobility needs.

“We are proud of being selected as partner by the City of Stockholm to run this strategic service which will provide an alternative active mobility to the citizens of Stockholm,” said Jordi Cabanas, CityBike Global CEO. “This new CityBike project reinforces our European leading position in public micromobility services.”

Matteo Pertosa, CEO and founder of Vaimoo, added: “This agreement brings Vaimoo e-bikes into another world capital of cycling. Partnering with CityBike Global in the Stockholm project is a great pride both personal and for the whole Vaimoo team, constantly committed to the design and implementation of complete and easily integrable sharing systems for an alternative, sustainable and inclusive mobility.”